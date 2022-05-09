Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $504,000.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLHU opened at $10.05 on Monday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in consumer-focused industries, including companies that participate in the lifestyle, technology, healthcare, and wellness sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.