Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $504,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRLHU opened at $10.05 on Monday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.
Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in consumer-focused industries, including companies that participate in the lifestyle, technology, healthcare, and wellness sectors.
