Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,129 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Pioneer Merger worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PACX. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,497,000 after acquiring an additional 920,399 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the third quarter worth $5,965,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter worth $5,150,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the third quarter worth $4,965,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 370.6% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 529,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 417,343 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Merger stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

