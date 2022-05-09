Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Shares of Marblegate Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

