Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRECU. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000.

Shares of CRECU stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

