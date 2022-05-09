Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 136,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Vision Sensing Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VSAC opened at $10.02 on Monday. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

