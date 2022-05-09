WOWswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00008912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $11,400.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.00348850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00185944 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.08 or 0.00554146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $58,381.42 or 1.72933521 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

