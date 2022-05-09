Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Cap Tops $9.56 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $33,678.24 or 0.99851166 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.56 billion and $357.29 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045747 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 283,905 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

