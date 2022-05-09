XYO (XYO) Hits Market Capitalization of $155.57 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. XYO has a market cap of $155.57 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,930.20 or 1.00055664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00097956 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

