Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 2186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.
In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,908,570.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,679 shares of company stock worth $1,604,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.66.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.14%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Yelp (NYSE:YELP)
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yelp (YELP)
