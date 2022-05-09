Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 2186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,908,570.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,679 shares of company stock worth $1,604,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 147.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Yelp by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $13,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Yelp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Yelp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.14%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

