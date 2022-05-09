YUMMY Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174,038.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $174,038.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 24,863.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00377597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00187990 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00551531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039296 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,440.45 or 1.88471834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.