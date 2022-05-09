Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to Post $2.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.14. Bio-Techne posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock traded down $14.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.96. 2,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,576. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $347.88 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

