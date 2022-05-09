Zacks: Analysts Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) to post sales of $432.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.86 million and the highest is $440.56 million. Cable One posted sales of $401.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,751.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $13.55 on Wednesday, hitting $1,113.64. 95,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,411.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,578.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,084.53 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

