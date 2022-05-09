Zacks: Analysts Expect Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) will report $60.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Centerspace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.90 million and the lowest is $59.06 million. Centerspace reported sales of $46.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerspace will report full-year sales of $243.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.46 million to $250.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $258.30 million, with estimates ranging from $247.40 million to $271.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centerspace.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Shares of CSR stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 60,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -133.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -470.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

