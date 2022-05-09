Zacks: Analysts Expect Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Analysts expect Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to post $7.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Salesforce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.38 billion and the lowest is $7.37 billion. Salesforce reported sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salesforce will report full-year sales of $31.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Salesforce.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,842,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,947,640. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.71. 144,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $165.58 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.62.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

