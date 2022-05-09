Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IGT. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,001,000 after buying an additional 2,639,187 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,895,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,458,000. 140 Summer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after buying an additional 1,589,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. 3,406,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,132. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

