Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGTGet Rating) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IGT. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,001,000 after buying an additional 2,639,187 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,895,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,458,000. 140 Summer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after buying an additional 1,589,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. 3,406,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,132. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.