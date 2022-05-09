Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCSA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.10. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

