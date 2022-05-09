Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.7% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 678,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,532. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.30. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

