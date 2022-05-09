Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.18). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on APTO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,045. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.