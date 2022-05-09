Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.18). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on APTO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,045. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.