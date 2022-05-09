Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 276.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

SAVA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 20,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

