Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.47). Seagen reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,258 shares of company stock worth $7,476,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,295,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $9.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.97. 23,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,706. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.71 and its 200-day moving average is $147.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

