Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Post $2.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) to announce $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Stryker posted earnings of $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock traded down $9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.36. 24,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,717. The company has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.