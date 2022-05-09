Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RNXT opened at $1.77 on Thursday. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

