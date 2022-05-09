Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($101.05) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zalando has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €85.07 ($89.54).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €33.42 ($35.18) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.45. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

