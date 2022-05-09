Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.90

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 3224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $926.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.72.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 4,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $237,738.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $30,188.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,830 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

