Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $960.03 million and $449.18 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.17 or 0.00247332 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003743 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.56 or 0.02014846 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $265.38 or 0.00789163 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,048,159,510 coins and its circulating supply is 12,756,692,357 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

