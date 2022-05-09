ZIMBOCASH 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,017.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $35.63 million and $12,017.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

