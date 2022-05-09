ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 1,994.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 473,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,843 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 532.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 62,534 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,553,000 after acquiring an additional 337,395 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTO. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of ZTO stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.41. 10,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,521. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

