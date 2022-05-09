ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of CNET opened at $0.41 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
