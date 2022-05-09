Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) to announce $36.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $36.76 million. Zynex reported sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $158.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.17 million to $160.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $193.95 million, with estimates ranging from $187.25 million to $201.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. Zynex had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,287. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $243.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. Zynex has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Zynex by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $172,000. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.