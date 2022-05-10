-$0.04 EPS Expected for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rocket Lab USA.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.14.

RKLB opened at 5.67 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of 5.61 and a 52 week high of 21.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is 8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,019,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $15,993,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at about $32,260,000.

About Rocket Lab USA (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.