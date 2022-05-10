-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embark Technology’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embark Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Embark Technology.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMBK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBK. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,291,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,574,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,265,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,680,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBK traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,592. Embark Technology has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18.

Embark Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embark Technology (EMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.