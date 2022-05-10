$0.43 EPS Expected for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s earnings. Arbor Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arbor Realty Trust.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE ABR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 63,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.71. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.