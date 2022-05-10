-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

TGTX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 65,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,266. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $910.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

