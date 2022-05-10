$0.60 EPS Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. TJX Companies reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

