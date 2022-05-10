-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.67). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. 2,356,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.88. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 11,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $87,508.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $39,852.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

