$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.02 billion. GoDaddy posted sales of $931.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,824.95%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $7.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.89. 1,942,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,933 shares of company stock worth $1,549,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after buying an additional 1,569,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,311 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,318,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.