$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.14 billion. Ventas reported sales of $919.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ventas by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,836,000 after buying an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,464,000 after buying an additional 293,750 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,949. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

