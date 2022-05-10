$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.21. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $53.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

