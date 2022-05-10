$1.17 EPS Expected for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.21. FirstService reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstService will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstService.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.17.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, reaching $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 113,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,590. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstService has a 1 year low of $118.54 and a 1 year high of $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in FirstService by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstService (FSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.