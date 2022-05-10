$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

WELL stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,625,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,612. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.13. Welltower has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 6,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 15,817 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

