-$1.57 EPS Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) to announce ($1.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.56) and the lowest is ($1.60). REGENXBIO posted earnings of ($1.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.52) to ($1.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.28) to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $46.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

