$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.64 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.82.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $50.62 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.