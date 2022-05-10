$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. EastGroup Properties reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.40.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.06. 18,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,475. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $148.69 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 92.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after buying an additional 1,203,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $85,438,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,432,000 after acquiring an additional 197,667 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,732,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,341,000 after buying an additional 137,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

