104,489 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,016,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $102.18. 8,054,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,464,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

