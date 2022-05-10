1,139 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.04 and its 200 day moving average is $163.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.