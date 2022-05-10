1,175 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PEP stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

