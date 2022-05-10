12,065 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $108.37. 236,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,021. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $106.82 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

