1,448 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.50.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

