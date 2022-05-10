16,131 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. 352,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.