16,178 Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.79. 1,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,552. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

